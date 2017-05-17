Former Kentucky high school swim coach accused of taking pictures of girl in restroom

Increased violent behavior in one Kentucky school district has parents glad the school year is coming to a close.More >>
Increased violent behavior in one Kentucky school district has parents glad the school year is coming to a close.More >>
"Oh my gosh, it just breaks your heart… he was just screaming and screaming," said a friend of the toddler's mom.More >>
"Oh my gosh, it just breaks your heart… he was just screaming and screaming," said a friend of the toddler's mom.More >>
Police say the suspect fatally shot a man -- then shot himself in the head.More >>
Police say the suspect fatally shot a man -- then shot himself in the head.More >>
One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.More >>
One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.More >>
The driver of a dump truck died Tuesday after crashing into a building just south of Orleans, Indiana.More >>
The driver of a dump truck died Tuesday after crashing into a building just south of Orleans, Indiana.More >>
The stillness in the air off Zoo Road in English on Monday sounded like a stark contrast to the chaos David Cox described at his nearby home.More >>
The stillness in the air off Zoo Road in English on Monday sounded like a stark contrast to the chaos David Cox described at his nearby home.More >>
Police say he then uploaded the images to a SmugMug account.More >>
Police say he then uploaded the images to a SmugMug account.More >>
Police in Indiana are searching for a man they say impregnated a 10-year-old girl.More >>
Police in Indiana are searching for a man they say impregnated a 10-year-old girl.More >>
Deserea Fuget, a food service contractor at the jail, was caught with drugs including heroin, marijuana, spice and pills,all packaged for sale, according to a police report.More >>
Deserea Fuget, a food service contractor at the jail, was caught with drugs including heroin, marijuana, spice and pills,all packaged for sale, according to a police report.More >>
According to police, a Girl Scout leader is accused of stealing $15,000 worth of cookies.More >>
According to police, a Girl Scout leader is accused of stealing $15,000 worth of cookies.More >>
Police say he told them he "presented the fork" and "politely asked" the victim to empty his pockets.More >>
Police say he told them he "presented the fork" and "politely asked" the victim to empty his pockets.More >>
Police say the victim lost a lot of blood.More >>
Police say the victim lost a lot of blood.More >>