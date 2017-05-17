Former Kentucky high school swim coach accused of taking picture - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Former Kentucky high school swim coach accused of taking pictures of girl in restroom

Posted: Updated:
Mark Fowler (Source: Boone County Detention Center) Mark Fowler (Source: Boone County Detention Center)

BURLINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- A former high school swim coach has been arrested after authorities say he took photos of a girl while she was changing clothes in a restroom.

News outlets report 53-year-old Mark Fowler was arrested Monday and charged with four counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor and four counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

Boone County Sheriff's Office spokesman Tom Scheben says Fowler set up his camera in video mode and took multiple pictures of the girl. He then uploaded the images to a SmugMug account.

Fowler worked as an assistant swim coach at Ryle High School. He was fired when the school board was informed about the arrest on Monday.

It's unclear if Fowler has an attorney.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.