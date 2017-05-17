Louisville man accused of shooting at truck on Gene Snyder pleads guilty to federal firearms charge

The stillness in the air off Zoo Road in English on Monday sounded like a stark contrast to the chaos David Cox described at his nearby home.

The stillness in the air off Zoo Road in English on Monday sounded like a stark contrast to the chaos David Cox described at his nearby home.

The driver of a dump truck died Tuesday after crashing into a building just south of Orleans, Indiana.

The driver of a dump truck died Tuesday after crashing into a building just south of Orleans, Indiana.

One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.

One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.

Police say the suspect fatally shot a man -- then shot himself in the head.

Police say the suspect fatally shot a man -- then shot himself in the head.

The injuries the baby girl suffered, and the evidence police found in a search of the home.

The injuries the baby girl suffered, and the evidence police found in a search of the home.

"Oh my gosh, it just breaks your heart… he was just screaming and screaming," said a friend of the toddler's mom.

"Oh my gosh, it just breaks your heart… he was just screaming and screaming," said a friend of the toddler's mom.

Increased violent behavior in one Kentucky school district has parents glad the school year is coming to a close.

Increased violent behavior in one Kentucky school district has parents glad the school year is coming to a close.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A Louisville man accused of shooting into a car on the Gene Snyder Freeway pleaded guilty to a federal firearms charge related to the road rage incident.

A judge accepted Timothy Wayne Corbin’s plea agreement May 11 in federal court in Louisville, online court records show.

In the agreement, Corbin admitted firing a handgun into the radiator and engine compartment of a truck on the southbound Gene Snyder Freeway near Stonestreet Road on Sept. 9, 2016. A mother and her two children were able to pull off the highway safely and call for help. They were not hurt, police said.

Corbin pleaded guilty to a charge relating to a convicted felon being in possession of a firearm. The case shifted from state to federal court late last year. He could receive a maximum ten years in prison, plus a fine and three years of supervised release at an Aug. 16 sentencing.

Corbin’s plea agreement says that after the shooting incident, he hid the gun and asked his girlfriend via text messages to lie about his whereabouts. His original arrest report from Louisville Metro Police said that Corbin rolled down the driver’s side window, pulled out the handgun and fired a shot into the victim’s truck.

He was convicted of manufacturing methamphetamine in Jefferson County in 2010.

Related Stories:

Louisville road rage suspect accused of firing gun into truck with two children inside

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.