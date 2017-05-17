Clarksville police officers to begin using body cameras again - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Clarksville police officers to begin using body cameras again

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Clarksville police officers will once again wear body cameras after dropping them last year over concerns about cost and privacy issues.

The Clarksville Town Council approved $73,000 for three years worth of equipment, storage and software Tuesday night. That equals about 50 cameras and online space to store the videos for 370 days.

The Clarksville police chief says officers will be using the cameras again within three months. But first, the department must finalize policies for what officers will film, and they must also undergo training.

