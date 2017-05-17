Louisville native starring in touring show based on Carole King's music

An armed robbery suspect led police on chase through a little league field giving parents and spectators a scare.

The stillness in the air off Zoo Road in English on Monday sounded like a stark contrast to the chaos David Cox described at his nearby home.

The driver of a dump truck died Tuesday after crashing into a building just south of Orleans, Indiana.

One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.

Police say the suspect fatally shot a man -- then shot himself in the head.

The injuries the baby girl suffered, and the evidence police found in a search of the home.

"Oh my gosh, it just breaks your heart… he was just screaming and screaming," said a friend of the toddler's mom.

Increased violent behavior in one Kentucky school district has parents glad the school year is coming to a close.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The national tour of "Beautiful - the Carole King Musical" is calling the Kentucky Center home this week.



For one of the show's stars, the stop in Louisville is truly a homecoming.

Alaina Mills grew up in Louisville and graduated from DuPont Manual before pursuing her acting career in New York.

She got her start on the stage in the Derby City, studying with the Louisville Ballet and acting at the Derby Dinner Playhouse.

Now she's the dance captain of "Beautiful" and an understudy.

Mills says she's happy to be performing once again in her hometown. "It feels kind of full circle and it also feels like I never left. My mom dropped me off at the stage door yesterday, and I was like 'I feel like I'm going to Nutcracker,'" Mills said.



"Beautiful" is on stage at the Kentucky Center through the weekend.

This weekend on WDRB in the Morning, Mills explains how her time in the Derby City prepared her for the Big Apple.

