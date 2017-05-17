Louisville native starring in touring show based on Carole King' - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville native starring in touring show based on Carole King's music

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The national tour of "Beautiful - the Carole King Musical" is calling the Kentucky Center home this week.

For one of the show's stars, the stop in Louisville is truly a homecoming.

Alaina Mills grew up in Louisville and graduated from DuPont Manual before pursuing her acting career in New York.

She got her start on the stage in the Derby City, studying with the Louisville Ballet and acting at the Derby Dinner Playhouse.

Now she's the dance captain of "Beautiful" and an understudy.

Mills says she's happy to be performing once again in her hometown. "It feels kind of full circle and it also feels like I never left. My mom dropped me off at the stage door yesterday, and I was like 'I feel like I'm going to Nutcracker,'" Mills said.

"Beautiful" is on stage at the Kentucky Center through the weekend.

This weekend on WDRB in the Morning, Mills explains how her time in the Derby City prepared her for the Big Apple.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

