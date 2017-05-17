General Mills giving away limited edition boxes of Lucky Charms marshmallows

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You may have heard that Lucky Charms are magically delicious.
Now some people can hit the jackpot with a box of nothing but marshmallows.
The limited edition boxes filled with only marshmallows will be given away to a lucky group of 10,000 people.
Here's what you need to do to have a chance to be in that group: starting this month customers can buy specially marked boxes which include a 14-digit code inside the box. Then visit www.marshmallowonly.com and enter the code to find out if it's a winner.
Those with the winning codes will get the special boxes.
