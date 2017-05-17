Large-scale graffiti plastered at Louisville's Waterfront Park o - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Large-scale graffiti plastered at Louisville's Waterfront Park overnight

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Graffiti plasters Waterfront Park, so big and bold, you can see it from the other side of the Ohio River.

The sprawling spray paint appeared overnight.

The first part of the tag -- "Tee Up" -- has been spotted in other places around town, like over downtown interstates.

Construction officials have said previously that a mural of that size could cost hundreds of dollars to clean.

Anyone with any information about the person responsible for the graffiti is asked to call (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

