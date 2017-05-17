Construction begins on $87 million in school renovations in sout - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Construction begins on $87 million in school renovations in southern Indiana

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The New Albany-Floyd County school district broke ground Wednesday to remedy schools that don't make the grade. 

Nearly $90 million was approved on a November 2016 referendum, aimed will fixing several failing facilities.

"This is a historic day for the fact that this is the first construction referendum in southern Indiana that was successful," Superintendent Bruce Hibbard said. "We feel so grateful to the community that they supported that."

Soon, taxpayers will see what those millions can buy them. At Green Valley Elementary, $18.5 million will build a brand new, state-of-art school, set to be finished in August 2018. 

"These schools will be state-of-the-art, so what a wonderful thing for our kids," said Becky Gardenour, President of the New Albany-Floyd County School Board. "I mean, we will be above and beyond other school systems."

More than $16 million will create another brand new school on the current site location of Slate Run Elementary, scheduled to be finished by December 2019. 

During construction, students will use the old Green Valley building. 

"We already have a great school here," said Megan Bliss, a teacher at Slate Run. "Our staff is wonderful, our principal is great, our students are lovely, and we just want the building to match." 

The largest amount of project money, $21 million, will be spent at the Prosser Career Education Center.  The work includes an expansion and complete renovation inside the building that has been mostly untouched since the 1970s. 

The project should be done by December 2018. 

"It's a win-win for everyone, because our community will grow as a result of this, and our students will be successful," Gardenour said.

Seven schools will be upgraded over next few years.

