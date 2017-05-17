Construction begins on $87 million in school renovations in southern Indiana

An Indiana man is accused of selling candy laced with drugs.

An Indiana man is accused of selling candy laced with drugs.

The stillness in the air off Zoo Road in English on Monday sounded like a stark contrast to the chaos David Cox described at his nearby home.

The stillness in the air off Zoo Road in English on Monday sounded like a stark contrast to the chaos David Cox described at his nearby home.

The driver of a dump truck died Tuesday after crashing into a building just south of Orleans, Indiana.

The driver of a dump truck died Tuesday after crashing into a building just south of Orleans, Indiana.

One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.

One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.

Police say the suspect fatally shot a man -- then shot himself in the head.

Police say the suspect fatally shot a man -- then shot himself in the head.

The injuries the baby girl suffered, and the evidence police found in a search of the home.

The injuries the baby girl suffered, and the evidence police found in a search of the home.

"Oh my gosh, it just breaks your heart… he was just screaming and screaming," said a friend of the toddler's mom.

"Oh my gosh, it just breaks your heart… he was just screaming and screaming," said a friend of the toddler's mom.

Increased violent behavior in one Kentucky school district has parents glad the school year is coming to a close.

Increased violent behavior in one Kentucky school district has parents glad the school year is coming to a close.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The New Albany-Floyd County school district broke ground Wednesday to remedy schools that don't make the grade.

Nearly $90 million was approved on a November 2016 referendum, aimed will fixing several failing facilities.

"This is a historic day for the fact that this is the first construction referendum in southern Indiana that was successful," Superintendent Bruce Hibbard said. "We feel so grateful to the community that they supported that."

Soon, taxpayers will see what those millions can buy them. At Green Valley Elementary, $18.5 million will build a brand new, state-of-art school, set to be finished in August 2018.

"These schools will be state-of-the-art, so what a wonderful thing for our kids," said Becky Gardenour, President of the New Albany-Floyd County School Board. "I mean, we will be above and beyond other school systems."

More than $16 million will create another brand new school on the current site location of Slate Run Elementary, scheduled to be finished by December 2019.

During construction, students will use the old Green Valley building.

"We already have a great school here," said Megan Bliss, a teacher at Slate Run. "Our staff is wonderful, our principal is great, our students are lovely, and we just want the building to match."

The largest amount of project money, $21 million, will be spent at the Prosser Career Education Center. The work includes an expansion and complete renovation inside the building that has been mostly untouched since the 1970s.

The project should be done by December 2018.

"It's a win-win for everyone, because our community will grow as a result of this, and our students will be successful," Gardenour said.

Seven schools will be upgraded over next few years.

Related Stories:

New Albany Floyd County School referendum passes

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.