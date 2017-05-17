Louisville Arena Authority accepts state audit ahead of scheduled Thursday release

An Indiana man is accused of selling candy laced with drugs.

An Indiana man is accused of selling candy laced with drugs.

The stillness in the air off Zoo Road in English on Monday sounded like a stark contrast to the chaos David Cox described at his nearby home.

The stillness in the air off Zoo Road in English on Monday sounded like a stark contrast to the chaos David Cox described at his nearby home.

The driver of a dump truck died Tuesday after crashing into a building just south of Orleans, Indiana.

The driver of a dump truck died Tuesday after crashing into a building just south of Orleans, Indiana.

One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.

One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.

Police say the suspect fatally shot a man -- then shot himself in the head.

Police say the suspect fatally shot a man -- then shot himself in the head.

The injuries the baby girl suffered, and the evidence police found in a search of the home.

The injuries the baby girl suffered, and the evidence police found in a search of the home.

"Oh my gosh, it just breaks your heart… he was just screaming and screaming," said a friend of the toddler's mom.

"Oh my gosh, it just breaks your heart… he was just screaming and screaming," said a friend of the toddler's mom.

Increased violent behavior in one Kentucky school district has parents glad the school year is coming to a close.

Increased violent behavior in one Kentucky school district has parents glad the school year is coming to a close.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- During a brief telephone meeting on Wednesday, the Louisville Arena Authority authorized its chairman to accept Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon's review of the board's financial statements.

Chairman Scott C. Cox also echoed comments he made earlier this week that the audit doesn't contain any significant surprises.

Harmon's office has scheduled a Thursday release of the audit of the arena authority, which oversees the finances of and contracts associated with the KFC Yum! Center.

The arena board voted to let Cox send a letter to Harmon accepting the audit. Even though a copy of the report has been circulated among authority members, its content was not discussed.

"I don't think it's appropriate for us to disclose a copy of the audit or really talk about it in public until he's had an opportunity first to do that," Cox told board members,

During a meeting at which most members joined by phone, board member Lindy Street asked Cox if there were any "major surprises." Cox replied: "The answer is no."

Cox, who led the five-minute meeting from a conference room at the Yum! Center, declined to share details of the audit with reporters who attended or answer general questions about it, including whether he was pleased with the findings or if the board challenged any of Harmon's conclusions.

He also declined to say how many findings are in the audit.

Asked about the audit at the board's regular meeting on Monday, Cox said: "I don’t think there’s … any smoking guns or anything. Apparently things are fine, which I anticipated.”

Reach reporter Marcus Green at 502-585-0825, mgreen@wdrb.com, on Twitter or on Facebook. Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.