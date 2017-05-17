City of Jeffersonville trying to raise $1.8 million to save hist - WDRB 41 Louisville News

City of Jeffersonville trying to raise $1.8 million to save historic community center

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- From sports icons and local legends to inner city kids, a Jeffersonville community center has helped them all. But now the Nachand Fieldhouse needs someone to return the favor.

You can't see the problems, but the 80-year-old building needs a lot of work. So the city is facing two options: close the doors on some inner city youth and senior citizens or raise money to renovate the building.

"There's a lot of history in these walls that I couldn't even tell you about," said Sara Nord, Director of the Nachand Field House.

For 80 years, it has been used by youth, senior citizens and anyone looking for a good game of pickup basketball.

Nord is also a former Miss Indiana Basketball and University of Louisville Hall of Famer. She started coming to the Fieldhouse as a child and said it changed her life.

"I knew I could come here and work on my game or my skills and play with the boys, because that's how you get better," she said.

The Fieldhouse opened its doors in 1937 and since then has hosted everything from basketball tournaments to Zumba and even a future vice president, but now it might be payback time.

"Three or four years ago, we began to experience issues that we couldn't ignore anymore," Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said.

Moore said despite a $500,000 investment by the city, the Fieldhouse needs work and is in danger of closing.

"It needs a complete electrical update. It needs a lot of nip and tuck where the brick walls are separating from the roof. The furnace is going out," he said.

As a result, the Parks Authority has launched a "Save the FieldHouse" campaign.

"We're asking for help from the community," Moore said. "We need about $1.8 million."

Moore said the money would save the Fieldhouse and maybe some lives.

"It is a safe haven for a lot of the inner city kids who don't have someplace else to go," he said.

And that's why despite all of her awards and accomplishments, Nord loves spending her days where it all started.

"It was my outlet, safe place," she said. "(My) home away from home."

For information on the "Save the Fieldhouse" campaign, click here.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

