Seymour High School students encourage classmates to find a 'different kind of high' in social media video

The driver of a dump truck died Tuesday after crashing into a building just south of Orleans, Indiana.

The stillness in the air off Zoo Road in English on Monday sounded like a stark contrast to the chaos David Cox described at his nearby home.

Police say the suspect fatally shot a man -- then shot himself in the head.

Police in Indiana captured a man on the run who they say impregnated a 10-year-old girl.

The injuries the baby girl suffered, and the evidence police found in a search of the home.

"Oh my gosh, it just breaks your heart… he was just screaming and screaming," said a friend of the toddler's mom.

Increased violent behavior in one Kentucky school district has parents glad the school year is coming to a close.

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) – A group of Seymour High School students is encouraging their classmates to find a "different kind of high," instead of using drugs and alcohol.

The students, who are part of the Seymour chapter of Students Against Destructive Decisions, are getting their message across with videos that have now been seen around the world thanks to social media.

The SADD chapter says it's a way to encourage people to think differently about their lives and the consequences of doing drugs. It’s most recent video starts with a montage of young people buying and doing drugs then transitions into more young people enjoying life and trying new things.

The narrator says, “My high doesn't come from something grown in a field or from someone who could care less whether I live or die … My high takes me to places I've never been before, and it leaves me there. It doesn't just last a few moments or leave me where I can't remember. My high is a different high.”

“Over the past four years, we've lost several classmates to drug-related issues and traffic-related issues and things that are completely avoidable, in our opinion,” said Seymour SADD President, Gunnar Ortlieb.

Like many communities plagued by drugs, Seymour SADD is fighting back in its own way. The small but mighty group is encouraging others to find an alternative to bad decisions.

As their video ends, the narrator goes on to say, “My high comes from putting a smile on somebody's face. My high comes from finding new places and exploring new opportunities ... My high comes from life, not drugs.”

Several years ago, the SADD program at Seymour High School went dormant. This year, a group of five students was chosen to restart the program.

“I told them what I expected and they said, ‘No, that's not good enough. We can do more.’ And they did,” school resource officer Keith Williams said.

The seniors produced two videos this year -- one about drugs and another about distracted driving.

“It's definitely scary," SADD member Peyton Heyne said. "It opens your eyes to what can happen when you make those types of decisions."

“I wanted to impact our community, but also other communities, through outreach with social media,” SADD member Kyle Combs said.

Both videos have reached close to 100,000 people with likes, shares and positive feedback. Williams says people even as far as Vietnam have seen the video about finding a different kind of high.

“These kids are not only keeping it here, they're looking to change the world, and I think they've done a great job so far,” he said.

This past weekend, the group won the New Indiana SADD Chapter of the Year. It also won second place in a national competition for its video on distracted driving.

Too see the full video on the Seymour SADD Facebook page, click here.

