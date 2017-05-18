Be Our Guest: Eat-A-Pita serves up authentic Greek and Mediterra - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Be Our Guest: Eat-A-Pita serves up authentic Greek and Mediterranean cuisine

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - WDRB has a "Be Our Guest" deal to Eat-a-Pita in the Highlands!

The restaurant is on Bardstown Road between Douglass Boulevard and Trevilian Way.
It serves authentic Greek and Mediterranean cuisine, featuring family recipes with traditional spices and flavors passed on through generations. You can also choose from familiar local favorites like Philly Cheesesteak, Cordon Bleu and Teriyaki.

Thursday May 18, WDRB.com will offer $30 Eat-a-Pita gift certificates for only $15 starting at 9 a.m.!

For more information, CLICK HERE.

