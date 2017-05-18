LMPD officer donates fishing pole to kid who had his stolen

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- An LMPD officer helps a young kid who had his fishing pole stolen.
LMPD posted this to its Instagram page.
Anthony Yurt told police his son's fishing pole was stolen when their garage was broken into.
So LMPD Officer Rach surprised Yurt's kids yesterday with brand new fishing poles.
This was sent to us by LMPD 3rd Division Major Frank Hardison. Anthony Yurt told us of how his kids' fishing poles were stolen when their garage was broken into. Check out what Officer Rach surprised the kids with yesterday! If anyone knows the Yurts please tag them so they can know that we appreciate them! Also, great work Officer Rach. You make this Department proud and represent what we stand for! #respect #ourLouisville
