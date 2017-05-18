LMPD officer donates fishing pole to kid who had his stolen

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- An LMPD officer helps a young kid who had his fishing pole stolen.

LMPD posted this to its Instagram page.

Anthony Yurt told police his son's fishing pole was stolen when their garage was broken into.

So LMPD Officer Rach surprised Yurt's kids yesterday with brand new fishing poles.

