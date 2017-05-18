E'town police looking for suspects after reports of 12 vehicle b - WDRB 41 Louisville News

E'town police looking for suspects after reports of 12 vehicle break-ins

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky, (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown police are asking for help finding the people responsible for several "smash and grab" thefts from parked vehicles. 

E'town police say they responded to 12 reports of thefts from vehicles Tuesday night. Six of the cars were at Freeman Lake Park, the other six were in the University Drive area.

Police say thieves smashed car windows and stole purses and other valuables that were visible in the window. The suspects got away in a newer model, white Chevrolet or GMC SUV. They were later spotted at Walmart, Target, and Walgreens.

If you recognize any of these suspects, call E-town Police at 270-765-4125. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.