E'town police looking for suspects after reports of 12 vehicle break-ins

LOUISVILLE, Ky, (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown police are asking for help finding the people responsible for several "smash and grab" thefts from parked vehicles.

E'town police say they responded to 12 reports of thefts from vehicles Tuesday night. Six of the cars were at Freeman Lake Park, the other six were in the University Drive area.

Police say thieves smashed car windows and stole purses and other valuables that were visible in the window. The suspects got away in a newer model, white Chevrolet or GMC SUV. They were later spotted at Walmart, Target, and Walgreens.

If you recognize any of these suspects, call E-town Police at 270-765-4125.

