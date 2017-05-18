Sorry, not sorry: Jennifer Lawrence owns up to pole dancing - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sorry, not sorry: Jennifer Lawrence owns up to pole dancing

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jennifer Lawrence has acknowledged that a tabloid site's video of her dancing on a stripper pole is the real thing, but the actress says she's not sorry about it.

The video posted by Radar Online on Wednesday shows Lawrence dancing on a pole in what looks to be a dimly-lit bar in Vienna, Austria. Lawrence responded on Facebook that she was celebrating one of her best friend's birthdays during the night the video was taken and dropped her "paranoia guard" to have fun.

Lawrence says she "had a BLAST that night" and isn't going to apologize.

She added, "Nobody wants to be reminded that they tried to dance on a stripper pole by the internet."

The Oscar-winning actress also responded to comments that she was only wearing a bra in the video. 

"That's not a bra it's an Alexander Wang top and I'm not gonna lie, I think my dancing's pretty good. Even with no core strength."

Copyright 2017 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.