POLICE: Louisville man arrested with 25 illegal lollipops

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is facing felony charges after police say he was found with 25 "THC lollipops" and a large bag of marijuana.

According to an arrest report, Louisville Metro Police executed a search warrant at the home of 25-year-old Aaron Stinson in the 11000 block of Leemont Drive, near the interchange between Dixie Highway and the Gene Snyder Freeway, Wednesday night.

Police say they found a large bag of marijuana, over 25 THC lollipops and digital scales.

Police also allegedly found marijuana in the toilet, after Stinson, "attempted to flush marijuana to avoid detection."

Stinson was arrested and charged with trafficking in marijuana, tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.