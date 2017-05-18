POLICE: Louisville man arrested with 25 illegal lollipops - WDRB 41 Louisville News

POLICE: Louisville man arrested with 25 illegal lollipops

Posted: Updated:
Aaron Stinson (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Aaron Stinson (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is facing felony charges after police say he was found with 25 "THC lollipops" and a large bag of marijuana.

According to an arrest report, Louisville Metro Police executed a search warrant at the home of 25-year-old Aaron Stinson in the 11000 block of Leemont Drive, near the interchange between Dixie Highway and the Gene Snyder Freeway, Wednesday night.

Police say they found a large bag of marijuana, over 25 THC lollipops and digital scales.

Police also allegedly found marijuana in the toilet, after Stinson, "attempted to flush marijuana to avoid detection."

Stinson was arrested and charged with trafficking in marijuana, tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.