Small Louisville bookstore gets big boost after celebrity tweet

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville bookstore is getting a lot of business thanks to a someone with no connection to the city.

Shea Serrano is a sports writer for 'The Ringer.' He tweeted at his followers, telling them to order a thousand books from Carmichael's bookstore.

Carmichael's tweeted back at Serrano saying the business normally does about 1,000 online orders per year, and yesterday they did that many sales in just four hours.

Serrano says he just picked the bookstore at random.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.