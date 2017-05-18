Small Louisville bookstore gets big boost after celebrity tweet - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Small Louisville bookstore gets big boost after celebrity tweet

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville bookstore is getting a lot of business thanks to a someone with no connection to the city.

Shea Serrano is a sports writer for 'The Ringer.' He tweeted at his followers, telling them to order a thousand books from Carmichael's bookstore.
Carmichael's tweeted back at Serrano saying the business normally does about 1,000 online orders per year, and yesterday they did that many sales in just four hours. 

Serrano says he just picked the bookstore at random. 

