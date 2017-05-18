Audit of Louisville Arena Authority finds U of L, arena board failed to finalize payment on time

Increased violent behavior in one Kentucky school district has parents glad the school year is coming to a close.

The videos produced by Seymour SADD have reached thousands of people and have been nationally recognized.

The BBB is warning that scammers are trying to steal personal information through fake emails and text messages.

As BBB warns of email and text scams, here's how you can protect yourself

Only four months after taking over as principal at Byck Elementary School, Robert Gunn has resigned to take a position at the West End School.

The University of Louisville shouldn’t rule out trying to acquire Jewish Hospital and the Frazier Rehabilitation Institute because the two downtown facilities have close ties to U of L’s School of Medicine, interim U of L President Greg Postel said Wednesday.

"Oh my gosh, it just breaks your heart… he was just screaming and screaming," said a friend of the toddler's mom.

Police in Indiana captured a man on the run who they say impregnated a 10-year-old girl.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – State auditors faulted the Louisville Arena Authority and the University of Louisville for failing to finalize an annual payment for use of the KFC Yum! Center on time – the lone finding from a review of the arena board released on Thursday.

But Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon raised other issues during his office's five-month review of the agency, noting that an arena renovation fund hasn’t been properly replenished and the board apparently failed to competitively seek a new contract for an arena management company when it extended AEG’s agreement in 2015.

While those aren’t included as findings in the audit, they are “important matters for consideration in the Authority’s governance of arena operations,” Harmon wrote in a letter to Scott C. Cox, the arena authority chairman.

In a separate statement, Harmon alluded to the lack of a new lease with U of L, the building's main tenant, that would provide millions of dollars more each year toward arena debt. He said "there is no firm commitment from other key parties to provide additional funds."

The audit was requested last fall by the Kentucky General Assembly’s capital projects and bond oversight committee, which long had raised concerns about the arena authority’s ability to make debt payments on the Yum! Center’s state-issued construction bonds.

The authority, appointed by Kentucky’s governor and Louisville’s mayor, has struggled to pay off debt using a mix of city, state and other funds, including revenues returned by U of L.

With annual debt payments set to rise sharply over the next decade, the arena authority has warned it won’t be able to make its bond payments as early as 2020. Wall Street analysts now consider the bonds to be below investment grade – commonly known as “junk” status.

Meanwhile, the arena board has begun taking steps to reorganize its finances and plans to refinance its bonds later this year.

In March, state lawmakers approved adding 25 more years to a tax increment financing, or TIF, district near the arena that lets the authority collect sales, property and other tax revenue for project debt.

The Louisville Metro Council has given Mayor Greg Fischer the flexibility to approve a new arena payment from Metro government, which now sets aside $9.8 million a year for the building’s debt.

But the arena authority and U of L have yet to finalize an amended lease under which U of L would return at least $2.5 million per year more to the authority, although it’s unclear how the additional contribution would be structured.

In a news release, Harmon noted that the financial position of the arena authority has improved.

“The state has stepped up with a willingness to expand the TIF, but now it’s time for all parties involved to make the commitment necessary to put the arena on a sustainable path,” he said.

Harmon’s office plans to brief the state bond oversight committee about the audit, the TIF projections and the arena’s revenue-sharing agreements at the panel’s June 20 meeting.

This story will be updated.

Reach reporter Marcus Green at 502-585-0825, mgreen@wdrb.com, on Twitter or on Facebook. Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.