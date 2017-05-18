Audit of Louisville Arena Authority finds U of L, arena board failed to finalize payment on time

Police in Indiana captured a man on the run who they say impregnated a 10-year-old girl.More >>
Police in Indiana captured a man on the run who they say impregnated a 10-year-old girl.More >>
"Oh my gosh, it just breaks your heart… he was just screaming and screaming," said a friend of the toddler's mom.More >>
"Oh my gosh, it just breaks your heart… he was just screaming and screaming," said a friend of the toddler's mom.More >>
The University of Louisville shouldn’t rule out trying to acquire Jewish Hospital and the Frazier Rehabilitation Institute because the two downtown facilities have close ties to U of L’s School of Medicine, interim U of L President Greg Postel said Wednesday.More >>
The University of Louisville shouldn’t rule out trying to acquire Jewish Hospital and the Frazier Rehabilitation Institute because the two downtown facilities have close ties to U of L’s School of Medicine, interim U of L President Greg Postel said Wednesday.More >>
Only four months after taking over as principal at Byck Elementary School, Robert Gunn has resigned to take a position at the West End School.More >>
Only four months after taking over as principal at Byck Elementary School, Robert Gunn has resigned to take a position at the West End School.More >>
An Indiana man is accused of selling candy laced with drugs.More >>
An Indiana man is accused of selling candy laced with drugs.More >>
The BBB is warning that scammers are trying to steal personal information through fake emails and text messages.More >>
The BBB is warning that scammers are trying to steal personal information through fake emails and text messages.More >>
The videos produced by Seymour SADD have reached thousands of people and have been nationally recognized.More >>
The videos produced by Seymour SADD have reached thousands of people and have been nationally recognized.More >>
Increased violent behavior in one Kentucky school district has parents glad the school year is coming to a close.More >>
Increased violent behavior in one Kentucky school district has parents glad the school year is coming to a close.More >>
The audit was requested last fall by the Kentucky General Assembly’s capital projects and bond oversight committee, which long had raised concerns about the arena authority’s ability to make debt payments on the Yum! Center’s state-issued construction bonds.More >>
The audit was requested last fall by the Kentucky General Assembly’s capital projects and bond oversight committee, which long had raised concerns about the arena authority’s ability to make debt payments on the Yum! Center’s state-issued construction bonds.More >>
Details of the audit were not disclosed, but arena authority chairman Scott C. Cox told the board there were no major surprises in the review of its financial statements.More >>
Details of the audit were not disclosed, but arena authority chairman Scott C. Cox told the board there were no major surprises in the review of its financial statements.More >>
The General Assembly’s capital projects and bond oversight committee asked for the review last October amid concerns about the arena authority’s ability to cover escalating debt payments.More >>
The General Assembly’s capital projects and bond oversight committee asked for the review last October amid concerns about the arena authority’s ability to cover escalating debt payments.More >>
Even before tolling began, schedule changes and other unplanned work forced the two state governments to increase other contractors’ workload – at an estimated cost of at least $350,000, a letter shows.More >>
Even before tolling began, schedule changes and other unplanned work forced the two state governments to increase other contractors’ workload – at an estimated cost of at least $350,000, a letter shows.More >>
he arena authority has been negotiating a new agreement for months, hoping to lock in terms that would provide more money for annual debt costs. Arena officials view a revised lease as a key part of a broader plan to refinance construction bonds at lower interest rates as early as this summer.More >>
U of L's interim president said Monday afternoon that the university has agreed to pay at least $2.5 million more towards arena debt per year and predicted it will 'soon finalize' a new deal.More >>
In the Louisville area and across the U.S., the retail industry is in the midst of a transformation brought on by the rise of e-commerce. Some analysts predict more than 8,000 physical stores could close this year.More >>
In the Louisville area and across the U.S., the retail industry is in the midst of a transformation brought on by the rise of e-commerce. Some analysts predict more than 8,000 physical stores could close this year.More >>
Secretary of State Alison Grimes was transported by Kentucky State Police on Derby Day, her office confirmed. State police are investigating the photo, which Grimes posted on Twitter.More >>
Secretary of State Alison Grimes was transported by Kentucky State Police on Derby Day, her office confirmed. State police are investigating the photo, which Grimes posted on Twitter.More >>
The cost of a general admission ticket was $80 for the Kentucky Derby, up from $60 last year.More >>
The cost of a general admission ticket was $80 for the Kentucky Derby, up from $60 last year.More >>