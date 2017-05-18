Mesa Airlines flight makes unscheduled landing at Louisville Int - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Mesa Airlines flight makes unscheduled landing at Louisville International Airport, blows tire

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Mesa Airlines flight made an unscheduled landing at Louisville International Airport Thursday morning, blowing a tire on the runway and briefly stranding the people on board.

According to a spokesperson for the Regional Airport Authority, it happened just after 9:35 a.m. The FAA says the incident involved Mesa Airlines flight 6073 (Mesa Airlines operates as both "American Eagle" and "United Express" in various parts of the U.S.) which departed Toronto-Pearson International Airport in Canada, bound for George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston.

That aircraft, an Embraer E175, was diverted to Louisville International Airport after the pilot reported problems with the plane's hydraulic system.

The Regional Airport Authority says that, upon landing on Runway 17 Right in Louisville, the aircraft blew a tire, disabling it on the runway.

There were 77 people on board the aircraft, including both passengers and crew. Authorities says they were all transferred to the terminal. All of the passengers were pre-cleared by customs in Toronto. No one was injured.

Regional Airport Officials say Runway 17 Right is closed until the aircraft can be removed from the runway.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.