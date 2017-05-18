Mesa Airlines flight makes unscheduled landing at Louisville International Airport, blows tire

Increased violent behavior in one Kentucky school district has parents glad the school year is coming to a close.

The videos produced by Seymour SADD have reached thousands of people and have been nationally recognized.

Seymour High School students encourage classmates to find a 'different kind of high' in social media video

The BBB is warning that scammers are trying to steal personal information through fake emails and text messages.

As BBB warns of email and text scams, here's how you can protect yourself

An Indiana man is accused of selling candy laced with drugs.

Only four months after taking over as principal at Byck Elementary School, Robert Gunn has resigned to take a position at the West End School.

The University of Louisville shouldn’t rule out trying to acquire Jewish Hospital and the Frazier Rehabilitation Institute because the two downtown facilities have close ties to U of L’s School of Medicine, interim U of L President Greg Postel said Wednesday.

"Oh my gosh, it just breaks your heart… he was just screaming and screaming," said a friend of the toddler's mom.

Police in Indiana captured a man on the run who they say impregnated a 10-year-old girl.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Mesa Airlines flight made an unscheduled landing at Louisville International Airport Thursday morning, blowing a tire on the runway and briefly stranding the people on board.

According to a spokesperson for the Regional Airport Authority, it happened just after 9:35 a.m. The FAA says the incident involved Mesa Airlines flight 6073 (Mesa Airlines operates as both "American Eagle" and "United Express" in various parts of the U.S.) which departed Toronto-Pearson International Airport in Canada, bound for George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston.

That aircraft, an Embraer E175, was diverted to Louisville International Airport after the pilot reported problems with the plane's hydraulic system.

The Regional Airport Authority says that, upon landing on Runway 17 Right in Louisville, the aircraft blew a tire, disabling it on the runway.

There were 77 people on board the aircraft, including both passengers and crew. Authorities says they were all transferred to the terminal. All of the passengers were pre-cleared by customs in Toronto. No one was injured.

Regional Airport Officials say Runway 17 Right is closed until the aircraft can be removed from the runway.

