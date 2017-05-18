California woman in ICU with botulism after eating nacho cheese - WDRB 41 Louisville News

California woman in ICU with botulism after eating nacho cheese from a gas station

SACRAMENTO, Ca. (WDRB) -- A northern California woman is in intensive care, after contracting botulism by eating nacho cheese at a gas station. 

Investigators say she is one of five people who became ill, after eating the cheese at the Valley Oak Food and Fuel in Walnut Grove near Sacramento. KTXL reports that  Lavinia Kelly has been in the hospital for three weeks. 

The mother of three stopped at the gas station on April 21 and ate some of the nacho cheese in the deli are of the store. Sacramento County health investigators say the cheese was contaminated with botulism, which is potentially fatal. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says symptoms can include double vision, slurred speech and muscle weakness. If left untreated, botulism can cause paralysis of the respiratory and other muscles.

Kelly's family says she can not speak, eat or even open her eyes due to the toxins that have attacked her nerve endings. The family has hired a law firm in Seattle that specializes in food safety issues. They are considering a lawsuit. 

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with medical treatment and care. 

