California woman in ICU with botulism after eating nacho cheese from a gas station

Increased violent behavior in one Kentucky school district has parents glad the school year is coming to a close.

The videos produced by Seymour SADD have reached thousands of people and have been nationally recognized.

The BBB is warning that scammers are trying to steal personal information through fake emails and text messages.

As BBB warns of email and text scams, here's how you can protect yourself

Only four months after taking over as principal at Byck Elementary School, Robert Gunn has resigned to take a position at the West End School.

The University of Louisville shouldn’t rule out trying to acquire Jewish Hospital and the Frazier Rehabilitation Institute because the two downtown facilities have close ties to U of L’s School of Medicine, interim U of L President Greg Postel said Wednesday.

"Oh my gosh, it just breaks your heart… he was just screaming and screaming," said a friend of the toddler's mom.

Police in Indiana captured a man on the run who they say impregnated a 10-year-old girl.

SACRAMENTO, Ca. (WDRB) -- A northern California woman is in intensive care, after contracting botulism by eating nacho cheese at a gas station.

Investigators say she is one of five people who became ill, after eating the cheese at the Valley Oak Food and Fuel in Walnut Grove near Sacramento. KTXL reports that Lavinia Kelly has been in the hospital for three weeks.

The mother of three stopped at the gas station on April 21 and ate some of the nacho cheese in the deli are of the store. Sacramento County health investigators say the cheese was contaminated with botulism, which is potentially fatal. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says symptoms can include double vision, slurred speech and muscle weakness. If left untreated, botulism can cause paralysis of the respiratory and other muscles.

Kelly's family says she can not speak, eat or even open her eyes due to the toxins that have attacked her nerve endings. The family has hired a law firm in Seattle that specializes in food safety issues. They are considering a lawsuit.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with medical treatment and care.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.