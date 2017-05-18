Action packed car racing skids into Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Red Bull brings its Global Rallycross series to Louisville.

Round 2 gets underway on Saturday, May 20 and continues through Sunday, May 21 at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

Created to produce the fastest and most exciting racing in motorsports, Red Bull Global Rallycross pits small production-based cars driven by star drivers against each other in door-to-door racing.

With enhanced engineering and safety features, the cars produce 600 horsepower and can accelerate from 0-60 miles per hour in less than two seconds, and can also withstand 70-foot jumps and other vehicle contact.

Red Bull GRC tracks feature some of the most diverse and technical challenges in the world of motorsport.

Between half a mile and a mile in length, they feature a mixture of dirt and tarmac, as well as a 70-foot jump.

Red Bull GRC tracks can be built almost anywhere, leading to incredibly varied layouts.

Saturday, May 20: $40

Sunday, May 21: $55

2-Day Admission: $65

A general admission ticket gets you all-day racing action. PLUS, you get access to the paddock where you can see the cars and drivers up close and personal!

Children 12 & Under FREE, per paid Adult Ticket.

Click here for more ticket information.

