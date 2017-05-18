Shooting victim identified in fatal shooting in Taylor-Berry nei - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Shooting victim identified in fatal shooting in Taylor-Berry neighborhood

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials release the name of a man killed in a Tuesday night shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.

The Jefferson County Coroner's office says 65-year-old David Everly died of multiple gunshot wounds at University Hospital.  

LMPD says the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. outside a home on Taylor Boulevard near Arcade Avenue.  It was the second homicide in Louisville on Tuesday.

Police are still looking for suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

