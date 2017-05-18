Coroner identifies victim in Pleasure Ridge Park shooting - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Coroner identifies victim in Pleasure Ridge Park shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 23-year-old man was shot in killed in Pleasure Ridge Park on  Tuesday. 

The Jefferson County Coroner released the name of Austin Borders as the victim shot to death at a home on Ronan Drive near Terry and Greenwood Roads. He did not live in the home where the shooting happened. 

Louisville Metro Police were called to the home on Ronan Drive about 11 a.m. Tuesday.  When officers arrived, they found two people had been shot.  Borders died at the scene.  

An arrest report shows 36-year-old Barry Barger was found in the yard of the home.  He told officers he shot Borders then shot himself in the head.  He survived and has been charged with murder. 

Police have not said what led up to the shooting. 

