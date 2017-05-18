Police in southern Indiana investigating after carjacking, business robberies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A carjacking in southern Indiana led to a multi-county crime spree.

It all started around midnight last night. That's when police say two men stole a Hummer from a Clermont gas station while the victim was filling up his tank.

That Hummer was allegedly used in two armed robberies -- first, at a hotel in Seymour, and later at a gas station in Columbus.

An ISP trooper saw the Hummer near I-65 in Bartholomew County -- and chased the suspects north through Johnson County, into Marion County.

Police are questioning two people, but haven't said if they are suspects.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.