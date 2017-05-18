Clarksville police arrest 2 men after finding indoor marijuana growing operation

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Clarksville police have arrested two men for allegedly running a marijuana operation out of their home.

Police say they found drugs, several thousand dollars in cash and guns, and lots of ammunition during a drug raid Wednesday at a home on North Clark Boulevard in the Green Acres subdivision.

Adrian Aguilar Santos and Montes DeOca Santos now face drug charges.

Police also say four children, including a toddler, were living there. Officers say they could smell marijuana before they even reached the front door.

"Half of the house was devoted to this marijuana operation," said Clarksville Police Detective Nate Walls. "You had a bedroom devoted to it, you had a living area devoted to it where it was packaged and sold."

Police believe the two suspects may be involved in other crimes.

Related:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.