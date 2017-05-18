Black bear sighting reported in Spencer County

Police in Indiana captured a man on the run who they say impregnated a 10-year-old girl.More >>
"Oh my gosh, it just breaks your heart… he was just screaming and screaming," said a friend of the toddler's mom.More >>
The University of Louisville shouldn’t rule out trying to acquire Jewish Hospital and the Frazier Rehabilitation Institute because the two downtown facilities have close ties to U of L’s School of Medicine, interim U of L President Greg Postel said Wednesday.More >>
Only four months after taking over as principal at Byck Elementary School, Robert Gunn has resigned to take a position at the West End School.More >>
An Indiana man is accused of selling candy laced with drugs.More >>
The BBB is warning that scammers are trying to steal personal information through fake emails and text messages.More >>
The videos produced by Seymour SADD have reached thousands of people and have been nationally recognized.More >>
Increased violent behavior in one Kentucky school district has parents glad the school year is coming to a close.More >>
