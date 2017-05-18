Black bear sighting reported in Spencer County - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Black bear sighting reported in Spencer County

TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --  A black bear is on the move again in Kentucky. 

A young black bear was spotted this week in Spencer County. 

Susie Dwyer McCawley posted a video on the Spencer County Facebook page. She says on Wednesday night, she saw a large black bear off Ashes Creek Road, near her house.

There were dozens of black bear sightings in the summer of 2016 with reports coming in from Elizabethtown, Kentucky to Sellersburg, Indiana. One sighting was confirmed at Bernheim Forest where researchers tracked a young black bear in the area. 

Bernheim Forest's Executive Director Dr. Mark Wourms says there's a slight possibility that the Spencer County sighting is their bear, which they affectionately call "Bernie."  But he says.it's probably a separate bear that's venturing out on its own.

Bernheim is hoping to see "Bernie" in the next few weeks because bears typically travel back to areas where they find food and habitat.

