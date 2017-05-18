J'town students test their design skills at 19th 'Cardboard Rega - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Jeffersontown High students test their design skills at 19th 'Cardboard Regatta'



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Plainview Swim Center hosted Jeffersontown High School's 19th annual Cardboard Regatta Thursday.

J'town High School students enrolled in the computer-aided design and drafting program take part in the traditional year-end event to see if their handmade boats will float.

They were allowed to use a just a few sheets of cardboard, a small amount of duct tape and all the creativity they could muster. 

"I tell them if their boat is in the bottom of the pool so is their grade," said CADD instructor Jason Stepp."

The students spent more than a month on research, design and construction before the event. The winner's name with be etched on a plaque in the classroom.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

