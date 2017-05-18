Traffic stop in southern Indiana leads to arrest for identity th - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Traffic stop in southern Indiana leads to arrest for identity theft

Posted: Updated:

LANESVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A traffic stop in southern Indiana leads to a man with a stolen identity.

An Indiana State Police trooper stopped a gold Lexus going more than 110-miles-per hour on Interstate 64 near Lanesville on Wednesday. 

The trooper suspected criminal activity, so K-9 officer "Riggs" was called to the scene. The dog found marijuana in the car. And a complete search uncovered computer equipment, printers, and multiple credit cards with various names. All these items are commonly used in the crime of Identity Theft.

The driver, 36-year-old Raheem Planter of Compton, California, tried using  a false name an identification from another person.  Police arrested him for identity deception, false informing, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of marijuana. 

20-year-old  passenger Jacquees Lang from Los Angeles was also arrested.  He is charged with false informing, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of marijuana. 

Both are being held in the Harrison County Jail. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.