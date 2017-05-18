Religious group pledges support for 'Global Research Park' in we - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Religious group pledges support for 'Global Research Park' in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local religious leaders want something new to move into the site of an abandoned west Louisville tobacco plant in west Louisville. 

The abandoned site at South 30th Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard was the backdrop for a gathering Thursday held by a group called  "Jobs For Jesus." The group announced its support of a "Global Research Park"-- built in place of the abandoned factory.

Reverend Charles Elliot says the goal of the park is to bring jobs to west Louisville and break the cycle of poverty. Elliot say the proposed project is in line with Metro Government's commitment to revitalize West Louisville.

Officials say the park would include 24-hour child care and a child development center, as well as a museum, amphitheater and farmers market. The goals is to bring about 200 jobs to west Louisville.

"Over a billion dollars has been spent downtown, but in the west end of Louisville, it has been neglected," Rev. Elliott said.

"It's time to stop the killing, it's time to give young men and women hope," said minister A.W. Buie. "Black, white, yellow -- any color, any nation -- to come to west Louisville." 

The project does not have the green light just yet. The proposal will be made to city officials on May 22. 

