1 dead, 1 in custody, after car crashes into Times Square crowd - WDRB 41 Louisville News

1 dead, 1 in custody, after car crashes into Times Square crowd

Courtesy Instagram: Ed G. Val

NEW YORK CITY (WDRB) -- One person is dead and a suspect is in custody,m after a speeding car crashed into a crowd in New York's famed Times Square. At least 20 people are injured. 

Fox News says the driver of a maroon sedan is in custody and being tested for alcohol.  The car came to rest on a lamppost and barriers at 45th Street and Broadway. The barriers are designed to keep  vehicles from driving on to the sidewalk. 

Several buildings in the area were reportedly on lockdown, as police swarmed the busy intersection in an area usually populated with tourists. Numerous blocks had been taped off by police around the scene.

