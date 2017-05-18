Two arrested after disturbance reported on Big Four Bridge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville Police say they arrested two people after a fight was reported on the Big Four Bridge Wednesday evening.

According to a news release from the Jeffersonville Police Department, it happened just before 10 p.m.

Police say visitors of the park at Big Four Station flagged down some Jeffersonville Police officers working a security detail to report that several people on the walking bridge were fighting and one of them had pulled out a handgun.

Officers from both the Jeffersonville Police Department and the Louisville Metro Police Department responded.

Police arrested 20-year-old Deonte M. Rhodes of Louisville and charged him with battery and robbery.

Xzaivyon Ramseur, age 21, of New Albany, was also arrested. He was charged with pointing a firearm.

