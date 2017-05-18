Construction now underway to bring ultra-fast Google Fiber to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials with Google say the company has begun installing fiber-optic cables to homes for super-fast Internet and TV connections.

The company hasn't said where it started construction, but WDRB has learned that Google plans to have three pilot locations in different parts of the city.

The Metro Council recently passed an ordinance making it easier for providers like Google Fiber to attach their equipment to utility poles, meaning construction can finally begin nearly two years after the company announced Louisville had been added to its list of expansion cities.

Last year, Google Fiber announced a “pause” in its plans for most of its expansion cities.

AT&T, which sued the city over that ordinance, has already wired much of the metro area with its own fiber service.

