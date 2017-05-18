Former FOX News CEO Ailes helped launch Mitch McConnell's Senate - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Former FOX News CEO Ailes helped launch Mitch McConnell's Senate career

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Mitch McConnell owes his Senate career, in part, to former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes, who died Thursday. 

Ailes, then a Republican media consultant, created a now-classic campaign commercial that pointed out then-incumbent Democrat Dee Huddleston’s record of missing Senate votes to give paid speeches instead.

The humorous commercial featured a plaid-shirted hunter and a pack of bloodhounds, sniffing the U.S. Capitol grounds and other locations in search of Huddleston.

The National Republican Senate Committee commercial first ran in the summer of 1984. McConnell has said he was 30 points behind Huddleston in the race at the time. He and Roger Ailes talk about the commercial in McConnell’s 2016 memoir, “The Long Game.”

The ad is now considered a groundbreaking campaign commercial. It helped McConnell to win the first of his six elections to the Senate.

