Vice President Mike Pence to make commencement speech at University of Notre Dame

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vice President Mike Pence is set to deliver the commencement address at the University of Notre Dame Sunday -- and one student says he and some others are planning a protest.

The protest organizer says he expects 50 to 100 fellow graduating students to leave silently as Pence starts speaking. They say they're protesting Pence's policies as Indiana's governor, including the 2015 religious-objections law.

Notre Dame officials say they'll only intervene if the protest is seriously disruptive or put people at risk.

