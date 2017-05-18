Winchester man arrested after 2-month-old suffers broken ribs, lacerated liver

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Winchester, Kentucky, man is in custody after police say he brutally assaulted a 2-month-old boy.

According to Winchester Police, it happened on Friday, April 21.

Police say a 2-month-old boy was taken to UK Hospital with a number of injuries, including four fractured ribs, one fractured wrist, three subdural hematomas and a lacerated liver.

Police say 22-year-old Verlin Smith, who was providing care for the child when the child was injured, was the one who called 911.

According to Winchester Police, it was later determined that the injuries were non-accidental. A warrant was issued for Smith's arrest, and he was taken into custody in West Liberty, Kentucky, Friday night.

Smith was booked in the Clark County [Kentucky] Detention Center Wednesday afternoon.

He is currently charged with first-degree assault and first-degree criminal abuse of a child.

Police say the child is expected to survive his injuries.

