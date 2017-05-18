Winchester man arrested after 2-month-old suffers broken ribs, l - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Winchester man arrested after 2-month-old suffers broken ribs, lacerated liver

Posted: Updated:
Verlin Smith (Soruce: Clark County Detention Center) Verlin Smith (Soruce: Clark County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Winchester, Kentucky, man is in custody after police say he brutally assaulted a 2-month-old boy.

According to Winchester Police, it happened on Friday, April 21.

Police say a 2-month-old boy was taken to UK Hospital with a number of injuries, including four fractured ribs, one fractured wrist, three subdural hematomas and a lacerated liver.

Police say 22-year-old Verlin Smith, who was providing care for the child when the child was injured, was the one who called 911.

According to Winchester Police, it was later determined that the injuries were non-accidental. A warrant was issued for Smith's arrest, and he was taken into custody in West Liberty, Kentucky, Friday night.

Smith was booked in the Clark County [Kentucky] Detention Center Wednesday afternoon.

He is currently charged with first-degree assault and first-degree criminal abuse of a child.

Police say the child is expected to survive his injuries.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.