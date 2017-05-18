Spectrum shuts down Lexington call center, lays off 56

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Cable company Charter Communications has shut down its Spectrum call center in Lexington, Kentucky resulting in layoffs of 56 full-time workers.

Charter spokesman Mike Pedelty confirmed the decision Wednesday and said Spectrum's strategy for providing better customer service hinges on larger call centers for more efficient communication with representatives. He said the company is working with terminated employees to provide severance benefits.

The city's retail store and field operations will remain open.

Charter Communications acquired Lexington's then-cable provider Time Warner Cable last year, creating the subsidiary Spectrum. City of Lexington spokeswoman Susan Straub says the city is exploring if the entities violated a 10-year franchise agreement and settlement agreement signed in December 2014 that said Charter expected to maintain the existing employee base.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.