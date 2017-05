LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Palace is paying tribute to the late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell.

Cornell committed suicide in Detroit following a concert at the Fox Theatre. He was 52-years-old.

The Palace changed its marquee to read "Chris Cornell 1964-2017."

In Honor of Chris Cornell… Your music will live on forever, in Louisville, and all over the world. #RIPChrisCornell 1964-2017 pic.twitter.com/chzystciSX — Louisville Palace (@LvillePalace) May 18, 2017

Cornell last played at the venue on Fourth Street in July of 2016 during his "Higher Truth" tour.

Related stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.