Louisville EMS to hold benefit for EMT's son

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro EMS is rallying around one of its own Sunday and is hoping to get the community's support.

Allison Schweitzer is a paramedic. Her 18-month-old son, Oakley, has a rare genetic disorder called, Med 12 Associated Syndrome. According to Schweitzer, his lungs aren't healthy so he's prone to a lot of infection and is functioning similar to a newborn.

He is only one of three people in the world known to have this condition. 

Oakley is at Cincinnati Children's Hospital, undergoing several surgeries for a brain aneurysm. Schweitzer said doctors told her that they've never seen a child his age with a brain aneurysm.

Schweitzer has run out of paid time off work and the bills are piling on, which is why her colleagues are holding a benefit.

"That's our goal in life is to help others in their worst times. So, it's just amazing really, just the outpouring of support from everyone, just from my coworkers wanting to help us, just feels amazing and it just makes you realize that people really do care. It just makes you feel good," Schweitzer said.

"I just cannot repay and re-thank everybody enough. I just appreciate everything everyone's done. It really is mentally and financially has really helped us get through where we are, just the support and the prayers and thinking about him, everything like that has just been really helpful. It really has."

The benefit is Sunday, May 21 at 1 p.m.at New View Bar and Grill located at 7601 Outer Loop in Louisville.

To donate directly to their Go Fund Me page, click here.

