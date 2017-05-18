POV | A tradition with a reason

We're beginning our 16th year doing editorials on WDRB. And the question is, why do we do them? It's a simple question with several answers.

We do them because I believe a television station has a responsibility to do more than inform and entertain. It must also reflect, reinforce, and in some cases help shape the values of the community. There are issues that affect all of us and we should discuss them before we just accept them.

Television stations cover many of the same stories, and we do editorials as one way to differentiate WDRB from other stations. We've hung our hat on our people, our weather team, our in-depth news coverage, and provocative editorials. Hopefully those things make a difference and mean something to you.

We don't do editorials to get you to agree with me.

If that were the case, I would just do editorials on how good apple pie is and the loveliness of Mothers' Day. I'm trying to get a conversation started. If you're talking, whether you agree with me or not, Point of View did its job.

And one thing I will always promise you: Unlike when the newspaper used to do editorials, I have never and will never hide my opinions behind an anonymous institution. I will always put my name and face on my editorials.

I'm Bill Lamb, and that's my 1,560th Point of View.