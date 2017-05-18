Indiana's new drug czar pledges massing offensive against state' - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana's new drug czar pledges massing offensive against state's opioid crisis

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana's new drug czar has a plan of attack to stop the state's opioid crisis. 

Jim McClelland joined public health officials to present it on Thursday. It includes developing a network to hand out Narcan to local communities.

The state also received a $10.9 million grant that will help pay for 60-75 new recovery beds. That's in addition to the $5 million the Legislature already set aside to battle drugs.

Democrats question whether the Republican plan will spend enough to make a difference. 

