Major road closures coming to Clarksville this summer

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Blackiston Mill Road will be closed from Lewis and Clark Parkway to Potter's Lane in Clarksville for much of the summer.

The installation of a new Wastewater Force Main will close the route from June 5 to Aug. 31. The road will be open to local traffic only, and there will be delays for those vehicles.

"We're doing that because we've had issues with several collapses of the main," said Town of Clarksville Utilities Director, Brittany Montgomery. "It's older. We've had concerns, so the best plan now is to do a full replacement."

A detour route will take traffic along Potter's Lane, Veteran's Parkway and Lewis and Clark Parkway. The intersection at Gutford Road and Blackiston Mill Road will be open to crossing traffic. See a full copy of the detour route here.

Additionally, Potter's Lane will be closed from June 5-22 from Blackiston Mill Road to Progress Way. Blackiston Mill Road will be open to Gutford Road during this time.

"The goal is to get in and out," Montgomery said. "With them being able to close down the whole road, they can work around the clock and hopefully be done in two to three months."

To see regular updates on the construction, click here.

