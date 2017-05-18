Man in custody after high-speed police chase ends on Southern Pa - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man in custody after high-speed police chase ends on Southern Parkway



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in custody after leading Louisville Metro Police on a 10-mile chase. 

Officers from the First Division began the pursuit at Rowan Street near 24th Street in the Portland neighborhood. But the high speed pursuit went through Second, Third and Fourth Divisions before ending in a crash about 3 p.m. Thursday. 

The truck the suspect was driving exited the Watterson Expressway ramp to Southern Parkway and hit two cars. Upon being caught, LMPD said the suspect was being combative, so he was tazed before being taken into custody. The drivers of the cars received non-life threatening injuries. A LMPD cruiser was also hit by the suspect's vehicle during the chase. The officer was not seriously injured. 

The man was wanted in connection with prior charges for an escape warrant, receiving stolen property, fleeing and evading and wanton endangerment 1st.

He was involved in a previous chase on Friday in the Algonquin neighborhood after police responded to reports of a burglary. He got away then after ramming a police cruiser, and he got away again Saturday when officers spotted him and attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

Charges against the suspect are currently pending while the investigation continues.  

