Louisville Zoo's butterfly exhibit leaves Louisville residents a - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Zoo's butterfly exhibit leaves Louisville residents aflutter

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo's newest residents are all aflutter.

The Zoo is showing off the Butterflies N' Blooms exhibit.

The butterflies are all native to Kentucky, including monarchs, painted ladies, zebra swallowtails, and several other butterflies.

There's about 600 at the Zoo now and another 100 were released on Thursday.

Signs give facts about the butterflies including which types of plants attract them. Experts hope it's a learning experience.

"It's to bring awareness of the decline of butterflies, pollinators and beneficial organisms -- beneficial insects -- which is due to the loss of habitat and global warming change in temperatures and overuse and misuse of chemical insecticides," said Blair Leano-Helvey, an entomologist for Idlewild Farm.

Here's a tip: If you want the butterflies to land on you, wear white or yellow.

The new exhibit opens Saturday and runs through September.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.