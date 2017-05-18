LMPD searching for legally blind woman who's without her guide d - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD searching for legally blind woman who's without her guide dog

Posted: Updated:
Filder Auma Filder Auma

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is asking for the public's help in locating an endangered person.

Filder Auma, 48, was last seen Wednesday afternoon near the University of Louisville Belknap campus. She was possibly wearing a brown cardigan sweater, a white T-shirt and a skirt. She was carrying a gray backpack.

She is 5 feet 9 inches tall and 180 pounds with brown eyes and a bald head. LMPD said she is legally blind and doesn't have her guide dog. She rides TARC buses frequently and lives near Fordhaven Road, but she hasn't been home since Wednesday morning.

If you have any information on Auma's whereabouts, you're asked to call 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.