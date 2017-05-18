Kentucky Center for Performing Arts to sing and dance its way to - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky Center for Performing Arts to sing and dance its way to second location in Paristown

Posted: Updated:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts will sing and dance its way to a new location. Plans are being finalized this week on a project announced in 2015. 

The expansion is part of a bigger $28 million plan to make a new Louisville entertainment district in Paristown, which is 50 acres stretching from Broadway to Barret Avenue and down to Breckenridge Street, sandwiched between NuLu, the Highlands, Germantown and downtown Louisville.

“We started about five years ago working on the development,” said Stephen Smith, owner of Louisville Stoneware and the leader of the Paristown project. “We need a lot of deferred maintenance in the neighborhood.

“(The Kentucky Center is) the key tenant, and my understanding is they are going to do 85 dates a year."

The show will go on at the Kentucky Center’s two other venues. Whitney Hall and the Bomhard Theatre at the current Kentucky Center, and the Brown Theatre will all stay open.

Of that money, $5 million will expand Louisville Stoneware, which is a 200-year-old Louisville business.

“[That] will include a sweet shop and a new mercantile experience,” Smith said. “We've got multiple restaurants moving into the neighborhood.”

Goodwood Brewing Company is putting a microbrewery stage left of the Kentucky Center, if you're facing Broadway.

The Cafe on Vine and Brent Streets will stick around, but all the streets and sidewalks around it will be replaced, and parking will be added.

“We've been working on it for a long time, and we are just happy to get moving,” Smith said.

As plans continue to get moving, Paristown is looking for more restaurants to settle in the neighborhood.

The curtain should open at the new Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts by the fall of 2018.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.