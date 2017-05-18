Kentucky Center for Performing Arts to sing and dance its way to second location in Paristown

The details being released about the suspect in custody.

Only four months after taking over as principal at Byck Elementary School, Robert Gunn has resigned to take a position at the West End School.

The University of Louisville shouldn’t rule out trying to acquire Jewish Hospital and the Frazier Rehabilitation Institute because the two downtown facilities have close ties to U of L’s School of Medicine, interim U of L President Greg Postel said Wednesday.

Jennifer Lawrence has acknowledged that a tabloid site's video of her dancing on a stripper pole is the real thing, but the actress says she's not sorry about it.

Sorry, not sorry: Jennifer Lawrence owns up to pole dancing

Witnesses flagged down police to report that a fight was taking place on the bridge -- and that someone had pulled a gun.

Two arrested after disturbance reported on Big Four Bridge

She is one of five people being treated for the illness.

California woman in ICU with botulism after eating nacho cheese from a gas station

Police also allegedly found marijuana in the toilet, after Aaron Stinson, "attempted to flush marijuana to avoid detection."

Police in Indiana captured a man on the run who they say impregnated a 10-year-old girl.

The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts will sing and dance its way to a new location. Plans are being finalized this week on a project announced in 2015.

The expansion is part of a bigger $28 million plan to make a new Louisville entertainment district in Paristown, which is 50 acres stretching from Broadway to Barret Avenue and down to Breckenridge Street, sandwiched between NuLu, the Highlands, Germantown and downtown Louisville.

“We started about five years ago working on the development,” said Stephen Smith, owner of Louisville Stoneware and the leader of the Paristown project. “We need a lot of deferred maintenance in the neighborhood.

“(The Kentucky Center is) the key tenant, and my understanding is they are going to do 85 dates a year."

The show will go on at the Kentucky Center’s two other venues. Whitney Hall and the Bomhard Theatre at the current Kentucky Center, and the Brown Theatre will all stay open.

Of that money, $5 million will expand Louisville Stoneware, which is a 200-year-old Louisville business.

“[That] will include a sweet shop and a new mercantile experience,” Smith said. “We've got multiple restaurants moving into the neighborhood.”

Goodwood Brewing Company is putting a microbrewery stage left of the Kentucky Center, if you're facing Broadway.

The Cafe on Vine and Brent Streets will stick around, but all the streets and sidewalks around it will be replaced, and parking will be added.

“We've been working on it for a long time, and we are just happy to get moving,” Smith said.

As plans continue to get moving, Paristown is looking for more restaurants to settle in the neighborhood.

The curtain should open at the new Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts by the fall of 2018.

