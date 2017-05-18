5 Ballard High students being disciplined for senior prank at Eastern High

Two of the cars damaged by Ballard High students at Eastern High School on Wednesday. (Submitted photos)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Five seniors at Ballard High are being disciplined for a prank they pulled at Eastern High that left about 30 cars vandalized, including two with broken windshields.

Allison Martin, a spokeswoman for Jefferson County Public Schools, said the incident happened during the school day on Wednesday.

"We had five Ballard students go over to Eastern to return what they felt had been a prank that was done at Ballard," Martin said. "The administrators at Ballard heard that the students were on their way to Eastern and called the school to warn them."

"When the Eastern administrators got out to the parking lot…they found the Ballard students with eggs and mayonnaise," she said. "We think it was about 30 cars that were vandalized, but most were not permanently damaged."

Martin said two cars had broken windshields, which occurred "from kids jumping on the cars."

Some parents tell WDRB News that some items were stolen from the vehicles, but Martin said the district has "no reports of any items stolen."

She added that JCPS security and the Louisville Metro Police Department are investigating.

Dwight Mitchell, an LMPD spokesman, said as of Thursday his department had received one vandalism report from Eastern.

Martin said the five seniors from Ballard are being disciplined according to the JCPS student code of conduct, which states that if the vandalism is more than $500, they face a minimum of a 3-day suspension and the maximum of a five-day suspension.

Depending on the length of suspension, the seniors may not be allowed to participate in Ballard's graduation on May 25.

Under district policy, a student cannot attend any JCPS event during their suspension.

In addition, criminal charges could filed against the students.

Reporter Antoinette Konz covers K-12 education for WDRB News. She can be reached at 502-585-0838 or @tkonz on Twitter.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.