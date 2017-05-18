Pedestrian accident closes all lanes of Poplar Level Road - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Pedestrian accident closes all lanes of Poplar Level Road

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pedestrian was hit Thursday evening on Poplar Level Road, closing the road in both directions at Rangeland Road.

MetroSafe said it happened just after 5 p.m. Officers were on scene calling in backup to close streets so that the victim could be transported to the hospital.

The identity of the victim is unknown.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

