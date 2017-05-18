Teenager in critical condition after being hit by car on Poplar - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Teenager in critical condition after being hit by car on Poplar Level Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman in her late teens was hit Thursday evening on Poplar Level Road, closing the road in both directions at Rangeland Road.

LMPD said the woman ran across Poplar Level Road just after 5 p.m., against a green light and directly into the path of a Chevrolet Cobalt that was traveling eastbound. 

The woman was transported to University Hospital in critical condition. The driver of the Cobalt did remain at the scene. He or she is being cited for insurance issues, but there won't be charges for the crash.

Poplar Level Road road is back open after being closed for about an hour. The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

