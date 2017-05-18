Postel takes lead for U of L in negotiation on KFC Yum! Center payments

Police in Indiana captured a man on the run who they say impregnated a 10-year-old girl.More >>
Police also allegedly found marijuana in the toilet, after Aaron Stinson, "attempted to flush marijuana to avoid detection."More >>
She is one of five people being treated for the illness.More >>
Witnesses flagged down police to report that a fight was taking place on the bridge -- and that someone had pulled a gun.More >>
Jennifer Lawrence has acknowledged that a tabloid site's video of her dancing on a stripper pole is the real thing, but the actress says she's not sorry about it.More >>
The University of Louisville shouldn’t rule out trying to acquire Jewish Hospital and the Frazier Rehabilitation Institute because the two downtown facilities have close ties to U of L’s School of Medicine, interim U of L President Greg Postel said Wednesday.More >>
Only four months after taking over as principal at Byck Elementary School, Robert Gunn has resigned to take a position at the West End School.More >>
The details being released about the suspect in custody.More >>
The University of Louisville board of trustees voted Thursday to give interim U of L President Greg Postel the authority to work out a new lease for the university’s basketball programs at the KFC Yum! Center, and Postel said he hopes to ink a deal in the next few weeks.More >>
Ford Motor Co. plans to cut 10 percent of its salaried jobs in North America and Asia Pacific this year in an effort to boost profits, but the cuts won’t affect workers at the company’s two Louisville plants.More >>
The Wall Street Journal reports that Ford Motor Co. is planning substantial job cuts in order to boost profits and raise its stock price, but a union official in Louisville said he knows of no layoffs among the more-than 13,000 line workers at Ford’s two local plants.More >>
The Kentucky Manufacturing Career Center has placed 1,000 people in jobs since 2013 through KentuckianaWorks.More >>
Financially struggling KentuckyOne Health said Friday it plans to sell its Louisville facilities, including Jewish Hospital, the Frazier Rehab Institute, Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and Jewish Hospital Shelbyville.More >>
Apple will invest $200 million in the Harrodsburg, Kentucky factory that first developed the scratch-resistant glass for the original iPhone in 2007, the company said Friday.More >>
Louisville-area hotels managed to push their average rates for the Kentucky Derby weekend into record territory this year despite more competition and a slight drop in demand for rooms.More >>
