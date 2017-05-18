Postel takes lead for U of L in negotiation on KFC Yum! Center payments

The details being released about the suspect in custody.

The details being released about the suspect in custody.

Only four months after taking over as principal at Byck Elementary School, Robert Gunn has resigned to take a position at the West End School.

Only four months after taking over as principal at Byck Elementary School, Robert Gunn has resigned to take a position at the West End School.

The University of Louisville shouldn’t rule out trying to acquire Jewish Hospital and the Frazier Rehabilitation Institute because the two downtown facilities have close ties to U of L’s School of Medicine, interim U of L President Greg Postel said Wednesday.

The University of Louisville shouldn’t rule out trying to acquire Jewish Hospital and the Frazier Rehabilitation Institute because the two downtown facilities have close ties to U of L’s School of Medicine, interim U of L President Greg Postel said Wednesday.

Jennifer Lawrence has acknowledged that a tabloid site's video of her dancing on a stripper pole is the real thing, but the actress says she's not sorry about it.

Jennifer Lawrence has acknowledged that a tabloid site's video of her dancing on a stripper pole is the real thing, but the actress says she's not sorry about it.

Sorry, not sorry: Jennifer Lawrence owns up to pole dancing

Sorry, not sorry: Jennifer Lawrence owns up to pole dancing

Witnesses flagged down police to report that a fight was taking place on the bridge -- and that someone had pulled a gun.

Witnesses flagged down police to report that a fight was taking place on the bridge -- and that someone had pulled a gun.

She is one of five people being treated for the illness.

She is one of five people being treated for the illness.

Police also allegedly found marijuana in the toilet, after Aaron Stinson, "attempted to flush marijuana to avoid detection."

Police also allegedly found marijuana in the toilet, after Aaron Stinson, "attempted to flush marijuana to avoid detection."

Police in Indiana captured a man on the run who they say impregnated a 10-year-old girl.

Police in Indiana captured a man on the run who they say impregnated a 10-year-old girl.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville board of trustees voted Thursday to give interim U of L President Greg Postel the authority to work out a new lease for the university’s basketball programs at the KFC Yum! Center, and Postel said he hopes to ink a deal in the next few weeks.

At the same time, Postel and U of L athletics director Tom Jurich denied that the university had already agreed to contribute an additional $2.5 million per year to the financially struggling arena, as a top official with Gov. Matt Bevin’s office told legislators in March.

The $2.5 million has been floated since then as U of L’s assumed increased payment. It's an amount that would allow the arena authority to get an investment grade rating with lower interest payments when it refinances the facility’s construction debt.

And earlier this week, Postel said in a statement that U of L already had agreed to an amended lease that would "return at least an additional $2.5 million" to the arena for its debt.

But Postel told reporters on Thursday that the university never agreed “in writing” to the increased contribution.

“There was a very early conversation that Tom Jurich was involved in, I think, with the governor himself where this number was mentioned,” Postel said. “It’s not been in writing and that may, at the end of the day, be the deal, although we are not to that point where we can announce that yet. So that’s just a conversation that took place.”

Bevin’s spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jurich told reporters Thursday: “Did we ever make an agreement? No. We visited with the governor about it. We told him we’d be a big help; we told him we’d help any way we could.”

Postel and Jurich denied any significance to the trustees' action Thursday to empower Postel to complete the deal, as opposed to Jurich.

"He is the president of the university," Jurich said.

Postel said, "We’re all part of the same family, and so Tom Jurich and I work closely together. We’re all doing this together and I just happen to be the face of it."

RELATED: State audit of Louisville Arena Authority released

Reach reporter Chris Otts at 502-585-0822, cotts@wdrb.com, on Twitter or on Facebook. Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.