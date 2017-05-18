Motorcyclist injured in crash on I-64 with KSP trooper - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Motorcyclist injured in crash on I-64 with KSP trooper

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcyclist was injured Thursday night after a crash with a Kentucky State Police trooper.

MetroSafe said crash happened on I-64 Eastbound at the 23 mile marker near the Shelby County line.

The trooper was not hurt, but the status of the passenger on the motorcycle is unknown.

Two lanes I-64 East are closed in the area, and traffic is moving slowly.

