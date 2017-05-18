Vandals climb multiple floors to spray-paint front of North Oldh - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Vandals climb multiple floors to spray-paint front of North Oldham High School

GOSHEN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone spray-painted vulgarities above a front entrance and inside North Oldham High School, and administrators said the suspects will face criminal charges.

Oldham County Schools Spokesperson Lori McDowell said the vandals climbed multiple floors, making the damage hard to clean up.

"It's almost three levels up, so it took us a little while," McDowell said. "The other ones we could cover up very quickly before students even arrived to school. But that one that was front and center. We had to wait for a cherry-picker to arrive to get up to that height."

The staff discovered the vandalism Thursday morning. The district said the graffiti referenced two staff members at the school.

“This isn’t a prank," McDowell said. "This is something that’s extremely destructive to our property."

The district is investigating with the Oldham County Police.

“We do have cameras placed throughout the campus," McDowell said. "We have reviewed those videos. We don’t really want to say at this point what we’ve seen on those videos."

Cristy Cromwell, an 18-year-old senior at the school, said the vandals do not represent what she and the students stand for.  

“I think that the students or whoever did it ... I think they should be punished,” Cromwell said.

The district said whoever is responsible will face criminal charges, discipline from the district and will be required to pay the repair costs.

