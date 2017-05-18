Vandals climb multiple floors to spray-paint front of North Oldham High School

Jennifer Lawrence has acknowledged that a tabloid site's video of her dancing on a stripper pole is the real thing, but the actress says she's not sorry about it.

Jennifer Lawrence has acknowledged that a tabloid site's video of her dancing on a stripper pole is the real thing, but the actress says she's not sorry about it.

Sorry, not sorry: Jennifer Lawrence owns up to pole dancing

Sorry, not sorry: Jennifer Lawrence owns up to pole dancing

A Louisville bookstore is getting a lot of business thanks to a someone with no connection to the city.

A Louisville bookstore is getting a lot of business thanks to a someone with no connection to the city.

Three people were injured in the chase that ended just off the Watterson Expressway.

Three people were injured in the chase that ended just off the Watterson Expressway.

Witnesses flagged down police to report that a fight was taking place on the bridge -- and that someone had pulled a gun.

Witnesses flagged down police to report that a fight was taking place on the bridge -- and that someone had pulled a gun.

Two arrested after disturbance reported on Big Four Bridge

She is one of five people being treated for the illness.

She is one of five people being treated for the illness.

California woman in ICU with botulism after eating nacho cheese from a gas station

California woman in ICU with botulism after eating nacho cheese from a gas station

Police in Indiana captured a man on the run who they say impregnated a 10-year-old girl.

Police in Indiana captured a man on the run who they say impregnated a 10-year-old girl.

Police also allegedly found marijuana in the toilet, after Aaron Stinson, "attempted to flush marijuana to avoid detection."

Police also allegedly found marijuana in the toilet, after Aaron Stinson, "attempted to flush marijuana to avoid detection."

"When the Eastern administrators got out to the parking lot…they found the Ballard students with eggs and mayonnaise."

"When the Eastern administrators got out to the parking lot…they found the Ballard students with eggs and mayonnaise."

Two of the cars damaged by Ballard High students at Eastern High School on Wednesday. (Submitted photos)

Two of the cars damaged by Ballard High students at Eastern High School on Wednesday. (Submitted photos)

GOSHEN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone spray-painted vulgarities above a front entrance and inside North Oldham High School, and administrators said the suspects will face criminal charges.

Oldham County Schools Spokesperson Lori McDowell said the vandals climbed multiple floors, making the damage hard to clean up.

"It's almost three levels up, so it took us a little while," McDowell said. "The other ones we could cover up very quickly before students even arrived to school. But that one that was front and center. We had to wait for a cherry-picker to arrive to get up to that height."

The staff discovered the vandalism Thursday morning. The district said the graffiti referenced two staff members at the school.

“This isn’t a prank," McDowell said. "This is something that’s extremely destructive to our property."

The district is investigating with the Oldham County Police.

“We do have cameras placed throughout the campus," McDowell said. "We have reviewed those videos. We don’t really want to say at this point what we’ve seen on those videos."

Cristy Cromwell, an 18-year-old senior at the school, said the vandals do not represent what she and the students stand for.

“I think that the students or whoever did it ... I think they should be punished,” Cromwell said.

The district said whoever is responsible will face criminal charges, discipline from the district and will be required to pay the repair costs.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.